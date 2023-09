Garinger High School will host its fourth annual Garinger giveaway on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at school.

Food Lion is donating more than three tons of food, hygiene kits, backpacks and school supplies to 300 Charlotte-Mecklenburg School families, CMS announced.

Garinger High School families will have the opportunity to drive through and pick up supplies at two convenient times listed below:

7:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

2:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

This event is for Garinger High School families only.