The City of Charlotte was recently awarded a grant to protect and preserve trees in historically underserved neighborhoods.

Charlotte’s Landscape Management Division was awarded $1.1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service to preserve trees in communities within the Corridors of Opportunity.

The grant is part of a $1 billion national investment in urban and community forestry in all 50 states as well as several U.S. territories and tribal nations.

“This grant will undoubtedly leave a lasting, positive impact on our communities, fostering a sense of pride and unity as we work hand-in-hand toward a greener, more equitable future,” Monica Holmes, Corridors of Opportunity executive manager, said in a press release.

Though trees in neighborhoods may seem like aesthetic choices alone, they have tangible health benefits.

Why it matters: Trees remove pollutants from the air, store billions of tons of carbon dioxide, and provide food and homes for a diversity of wildlife, according to the City of Charlotte.

Trees can also help reduce mental fatigue, stress and the risk of heat-related illness.

Lastly, trees reduce energy costs for houses and businesses and increase home values.

The funding will be divided to support two programs: The Canopy Care Program and the Tree Maintenance Program.

$600,000 will support The Canopy Care Program, which will plant new trees, prune existing trees and remove any hazardous trees within designated communities.

The remaining $500,000 will go toward the Tree Maintenance Program. It will maintain public tree health by pruning trees, removing hazardous trees and grinding tree stumps to prepare sites for replacement trees.

Eligible property owners will be selected by Charlotte’s Landscape Management and Housing & Neighborhood Services, according to a press release from the City of Charlotte.