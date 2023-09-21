As summer’s warmth gives way to the cool, crisp air of autumn, Carowinds, the amusement park settled just at the border of North and South Carolina, undergoes a spellbinding transformation.

Now through Oct. 29, 2023, Carowinds emerges as a Halloween haven.

Carowinds unveiled SCarowinds in 2000, and has become an annual tradition that boasts fun and fright.

Here’s what to expect this season:

Scarowinds, 2023. Image courtesy of Studio Well Made, LLC

A tale of two parks

SCarowinds

The SCarowinds experience recommends guests be 13 years or older due to the event’s nature. SCarowinds is a spine-tingling experience packed with five hair-raising mazes, six “scare zones,” hordes of menacing monsters, nighttime rides, and live performances that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

Zombies and vampires lurk around the corners, and spooky music and screams reverberate throughout the park, creating a symphony of terror. Carowinds’ signature thrill rides and rollercoasters are concealed in the darkness, creating an unparalleled Halloween experience.

Admission to SCarowinds starts at $44.99. For those seeking to maximize their experience, the “Fright & Fast Lane” add-on, priced at $89.00, provides exclusive front-of-line access to rides and haunted mazes.

Scarowinds, 2023. Image courtesy of Studio Well Made, LLC

SCarowinds only happens on select nights, but guests can use the Carowinds App to stay in the know.

The Great Pumpkin Fest

The Great Pumpkin Fest is a family-friendly event that takes place every Saturday and Sunday during the fall season through Oct. 29, 2023. For visitors with small children, Camp Snoopy is offers family-friendly activities, games, play zones, a costume contest, dance parties and more.

Scarowinds, 2023. Image courtesy of Studio Well Made, LLC

Parades

Standouts of both SCarowinds and The Great Pumpkin Fest are the enchanting Procession of Nightmares Parade and the Tricks & Treats Parade. These parades blend creativity and spookiness, but what truly sets them apart is the artistry behind their floats, crafted by KERN Studios. Founded in 1932, KERN Studios initially specialized in building floats for New Orleans’ iconic Mardi Gras parades.

Scarowinds, 2023. Image courtesy of Studio Well Made, LLC

Cathy Lozano, the Show Director for both parades, shared some insights during QCity Metro’s behind-the-scenes visit, including her favorite spot to view the parades: the County Fair area of the theme park.

This vantage point offers a mix of eerie ambiance and up-close encounters with the parade’s ghastly performers.

The parade features 40 performers, steps off at 7:30 p.m. near the Intimidator rollercoaster, and ends near the water park.

Food

SCarowinds is unveiling an exciting — and theme-appropriate — menu this year. Executive Chef John Loukas and Executive Sous Chef Jeremy have created a diverse menu that pushes the boundaries of food and Halloween fantasy.

The menu includes unique items like Buffalo Brains, buffalo sauce over fried cauliflower, and Fear of the Reaper Dip, a buffalo chicken dip.

The park has also expanded its menu to include more options for people with sensitive diets and vegetarians options at its main dining facility, Harmony Hall.

Scarowinds, 2023. Image courtesy of Studio Well Made, LLC

The Walking Taco, another item added to this year’s food lineup, pictured above, is a favorite among some of the park staff.

There are many items to choose from, however, certain menu items are exclusive to specific areas within the park. For example, Carowinds Terminal A bar has many of the park’s signature alcoholic beverages for the season that might be more difficult to find for sale in other areas.

Guests can checkout the park’s official Fall Foodie Guide for more details.

Entertainment

The entertainment lineup at SCarowinds promises both thrills and chills. “The Summoning” and “Conjure the Night,” two of the season’s live shows, are just two of many performances that will leave you either in awe or shivers.

Scarowinds, 2023. Image courtesy of Studio Well Made, LLC

Shopping

Scarowinds has lots of shopping options throughout the park, like the Evil Emporium, a store located near Starbucks towards and Plaza Stage.

SCarowinds offers a variety of collectibles, including tumblers, shot glasses, plush Chucky dolls, and exclusive Halloween apparel. The park also sells time-limited unique gear that incorporates popular rides and attractions with a creepy twist.

As SCarowinds continues to evolve and innovate, it remains a must-visit destination for those seeking the perfect mix of fun and fear during the Halloween season. So, wear your costumes, embrace the spookiness, and go to SCarowinds, where history and Halloween collide in a symphony of screams and laughter.

