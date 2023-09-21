Drake’s It Was All A Blur Tour will make a two-day stop in Charlotte this weekend at Spectrum Center.

Shows start at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23

Preparing for the show

Getting to the show

DRIVE / PARK

Streets nearest the stadium are likely to be crowded before and during the concert, but there are plenty of parking lots and decks within walking distance of Spectrum Center.

Free parking will be very difficult to find, but concertgoers can book street parking ahead through the Spectrum Cneter’s options on the Park Mobile App.

Paid parking closest to Spectrum Center include Hyatt House valet garage at 435 E Trade Street, the parking lot behind Midnight Diner at the corner of Caldwell Street and Trade Street, an open parking lot at the same corner (diagonal from Midnight Diner), an open lot at Caldwell Street and Sixth Street, the parking deck at SpringHill Suites — 311 E. Fifth Street– and inside the deck at Queen City Quarter (formerly the EpiCentre), among others.

Concertgoers can expect to pay anywhere from $5 to upwards of $50 for the special event.

RIDESHARE

Rideshare like Uber, Lyft and other dropoff options like Joy Rides are available throughout hte weekend.

LIGHTRAIL / PARK & RIDE

Charlotte’s light rail, LYNX, has more than 25 stops between UNC Charlotte and Pineville. There are eleven parking options along the route, most of which are free, and allow guests to park their cars before riding. Rides on the light rail are $2.20 per person.

The Charlotte Transportation Center stop is at Spectrum Center and will put guests within a few feet of the entrance.

Other nearby LYNX stops to the stadium are the Convention Center and Seventh Street stations.

Box office, opening time, show start

If you’re planning to purchase last minute tickets, the box office opens at 9:00 a.m.

Resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster and through Gametime.

The show is set to begin at 8:00 p.m. with doors opening 6:30 p.m.

Stadium rules to know about

MOBILE TICKETS ONLY

Mobile tickets are required for “all tickets” to Spectrum Center events. According to their website, guests can be access mobile tickets through the Hornets + Spectrum Center App by clicking the “My Tickets” button. The button will then direct guests to log into their Ticketmaster or My Hornets accounts.

For easy access, please have your ticket barcode up on your screen before you reach the entrance of Spectrum Center.

MAIN ENTRANCES OPEN

All main entrances at Spectrum Center will be open for the show. Be advised, some entrances may be open only for suite holders.

BAG SIZING & OTHER POLICIES

According to its website, Spectrum Center has a no bag policy it implemented to reduce wait times for entrance. The venue encourages people not to bring bags, but does make an exception for bags smaller than 10”X10”X4”.

Other typical venue policies are likely to remain in place for the concert.

Be sure to double-check the requirements before heading to the concert.

Where to eat nearby

To prepare for the show, get all the energy you’ll need with a nice meal. Reservations will be tough at this point, but there are lots of area restaurants in walking — or a short rideshare or light rail ride — distance of the stadium.

BOCAO SUSHI

Located a few blocks from Uptown, in the Music Factory, Bocao Sushi has music, food, an impressive cocktail menu and a great vibe to help you pre-game for the concert. If you’re looking to avoid the Uptown parking craze, you can park near The Music Factory — it’ll cost per hour — and then use a ride share into Uptown and back after the concert.

SPORTS ONE

If you’re looking for a good time alongside good fun, Sports One is the place. A few blocks walking distance — or a short light rail ride –from the Spectrum Center, at the edge Uptown, this restaurant has a full bar, comfort food-centered menu and sometimes a DJ. We recommend taking the light rail nearby, walking a lock to the restaurant and then walking — or taking a light rail stop up — to the concert.

MERT’S HEART & SOUL

If you’re craving soul food, this place has it. From fried chicken and collard greens to homemade desserts and their staple sweet cornbread, Mert’s is an Uptown Charlotte favorite. We recommend parking at the Holiday Inn Uptown where Mer’s is connected, and then walking two blocks to the concert afterward.

MIDNIGHT DINER

An Uptown staple, Midnight Diner is casual and is all-but-guaranteed to be a hotspot before and after the show. The 24-hour eatery offers comfort food, breakfast, cocktails and more. It’s also directly across the street from the Spectrum Center, but be warned: it’ll likely be packed.