Three airport service workers and two union representatives were arrested at a rally Tuesday afternoon.

The rally, planned to support higher wages, safe working conditions and better benefits for airport and airline service employees, took place on Wilkinson Boulevard.

The march ended near the entrance of Charlotte-Douglas International Airport where five protestors — Shonda Barber, Damarkus Hudson, and Avond Johnson, and Niecy Brown, District Director of SEIU Workers United, and Chris Baumann, Southern Region Director of SEIU Workers United — were arrested after they blocked the airport’s entrance at the intersection of Wilkson Boulevard and Josh Birmingham Parkway.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records listed the reason for their arrests as impeding traffic.

In a press release following their arrests, organizers of the march said protestors blocked an intersection in an “act of civil disobedience.”

Rallygoers before the march began. Sept. 19, 2023 (Annamaria Tinsley)

People marching down Wilkinson Boulevard. Sept. 19, 2023 ( Annamaria Tinsley)

Protestors reach entrance of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Sept. 19, 2023 (Annamaria Tinsley)

Damarkus Hudson being placed in handcuffs at airport service workers rally. Sept. 19, 2023 (Annamaria Tinsley)

Avond Johnson in handcuffs at airport service workers rally. Sept. 19, 2023 (Annamaria Tinsley)