The Carolina Panthers (0-1) host the New Orlean Saints (1-0) in their home opener tonight.

Statistically, Carolina was the better team, but turnovers cost them the game against Atlanta last week.

They face a tough division rival in the Saints, who boast an impressive defense – the unit managed 3 sacks and 3 interceptions last week against the Tennessee Titans.

This could be an issue for the Panthers, who have an injury-riddled offensive line and receiver group. They also gave up 2 sacks and 2 interceptions last week.

On a positive note, quarterback Bryce Young gets his primary receiver, DJ Chark, back from injury.

If the Panthers expect to win, they will utilize quick passes to avoid Young getting sacked.

Marcus predicts: Panthers by 6

His thought bubble 💭: “Bryce Young makes his home debut along with his first win.”

Jalon’s prediction: Saint by 14

His thought bubble 💭: “The Saints take advantage of a diminished Panthers offensive line.”