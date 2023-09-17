The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a car crash that left one driver dead and two others injured in University City Saturday night.

According to a statement from the department, at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the 3700 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they located a 2019 Ford F-150 overturned and a 2004 Nissan 350Z off the roadway in a nearby wooded area. MEDIC pronounced the driver of the Ford F-150, 43-year-old Jarrod Bayless, dead on the scene, police said.

The front seat passenger of the Ford, 41-year-old Michelle Bayless, and the driver of the Nissan, 27-year-old Zachary Alexander, were both transported to Atrium Health Main with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation, police said, indicates the Nissan was turning left onto David Cox Road from eastbound West W.T. Harris Blvd when it was struck in the rear by the Ford F-150 traveling recklessly and at a high rate of speed westbound on West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

As a result of the collision, the Ford overturned, and both vehicles went off the roadway into a nearby woods.

Police screened Alexander and found him to be impaired by alcohol. He was charged with driving while impaired (DWI), police said.

Police said Bayless was speeding before the crash. Impairment is unknown as toxicology results are pending, police added.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.