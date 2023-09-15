Novant Health will hold a public back-to-school event this Saturday at Camp North End.

The Jump Back to School event will offer child immunizations, health assessments, haircuts and school supplies at no cost to participants.

The event will be on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 201 Camp Road.

Immunization appointments and dental screenings must be scheduled in advance.

To schedule an immunization appointment, call 844-644-3578. Dental cleanings and evaluations can be booked by calling 980-488-9250.