Mecklenburg County residents will vote on a $2.5 billion bond referendum for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on November 7.

The 2023 CMS referendum, developed through community engagement sessions and prioritized need rubric, is the largest dollar amount in North Carolina History.

There are 30 projects in the bond request that address capital projects, the district stated.

Many of the projects the district looks to address include onsite and off-site replacements and renovations, including $92.4 million project for Wilson STEM Academy, a $202 million project at Harding University High, $93 million to build a new middle school and a $97 million replacement project for Albemarle Road Middle, among others.

Bond funds will also increase health and safety measures at each school.

County officials are expecting a tax increase if the bond is passed, CMS officials said.

View the 30 projects in the bond request on the district’s website.