The Carolina Panthers are planning on signing running back Tarik Cohen to their practice squad, ESPN reported Wednesday night. The signing should be made official on Wednesday,

Cohen, 28, was a standout at North Carolina A&T before being drafted in the fourth round by the Chicago Bears in 2017.

The 5-foot-6, 191-pound back earned First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a return specialist in 2018. He also recorded 1,101 rushing yards, 1,575 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns on offense in his four years with the Bears.

Cohen, who was in for a workout on Tuesday, has not played in an NFL game since the 2020 campaign.

That season, he sustained tears to his ACL and MCL, as well as a tibial plateau fracture when he was tackled on a punt return against the Atlanta Falcons.

He would then tear his Achilles tendon during a training session in the spring of 2022.

Cohen announced this past summer that he’d be attempting an NFL comeback upon being medically cleared.