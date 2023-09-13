Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spent $120.3 million with minority-, women- and small business-owned firms in the 2022- 2023 fiscal year that ended July 1, according to a report given to the Board of Education at its Sept. 12 meeting.

Minority, Women and Small Business Enterprise (MSWBE) firms accounted for 23.4% of eligible CMS spending, which is tracked in four categories: construction, architecture and engineering, contracted services, and goods.

A total of $20,128,848.41 or 47% of that, spending went to Black-owned businesses, according to CMS.



Photo Credit: CMS.

Nearly half of the district’s construction spending in 2022 to 2023 was with MSWBE firms, or 44%, according to Chiquitha Lloyd, the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at CMS.

This comes to a total of $80.5 million spent with MSWBE firms in construction.

In architecture and engineering, it was 9.5%, or $825,000, and 13.3% — $21.5 million — in contracted services, according to CMS.

Just over 10% of CMS spending for goods went to MWSBE firms for a total of $17.5 million.