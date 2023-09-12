One person was shot and killed in north Charlotte Monday night, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police report.

According to a statement from the department, shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call for service in the 8300 block of Highlander Court.

When officers got there, they found a victim with a gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced the victim dead on the scene, police said.

Police have yet to release any further information on this case.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.