Charlotte City Council approved $1.5 million for The West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition.

Funding will go toward the Three Sisters Market, a local grocery co-op in the West Corridor of Opportunity at 2901 Romare Bearden Drive.

The West Corridor of Opportunity has been a food desert for nearly 30 years, meaning residents have no walkable grocery stores within a one-mile radius, according to Sharika Comfort, the organization’s executive director.

The Market is expected to break ground in 2024 and open in 2025.

LYNX Red Line Design

City leaders voted Monday night to pay $5 million to architecture firm HDR Engineering, Inc. for planning and design services to update the new LYNX Light Rail line design.

The new design will account for growth and change in the area.

The 25-mile LYNX Red Line is proposed to connect the towns of Davidson, Cornelius, Mooresville and Huntersville to Uptown Charlotte.

Beatties Ford Road Sidewalk Phase 1 project

City Council also voted to pay $931,937.05 to ​Efficient Developments, LLC, to improve sidewalks on Beatties Ford Road.

The project includes constructing pedestrian improvements to sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, driveways, a bus shelter, retaining walls and planting strips along the north side of Beatties Ford Road from LaSalle Street to Northwest School of the Arts.

The project is anticipated to be complete by late 2024.