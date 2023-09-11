Charlotte City Council will meet Monday evening to consider taking action on a number of policy and business items.

Among the agenda items is funding for Three Sisters Market, Beatties Ford Road Sidewalk improvements and an update on the LYNX Red Line design.

Here is what’s on the agenda:

Three Sisters Market

Councilmembers will vote on $1.5 million from the coronavirus recovery fund to go towards the Three Sisters Market.

The market, set to be located at the intersection of Clanton and West Boulevard, would provide the area with its first grocery store in more than 20 years.

Three Sisters Market is a proposed full-service cooperative grocery store that will help address food insecurity in the West Boulevard corridor by offering fresh produce, meats, and other groceries.

Beatties Ford Road Sidewalk Phase 1 project.

City Council will also vote on a $931,937.05 contract to improve sidewalks on Beatties Ford Road.

City officials look to contract ​​Efficient Developments, LLC to manage the Beatties Ford Road Sidewalk Phase 1 project in the Beatties Ford Road-Rozzelles Ferry Road Corridors of Opportunity.

The project includes constructing pedestrian improvements to sidewalks, wheelchair ramps, driveways, a bus shelter, retaining walls and planting strips along the north side of Beatties Ford Road from LaSalle Street to Northwest School of the Arts.

The project is anticipated to be complete by late 2024.

LYNX Red Line Design Update

City Council will vote on the contract for an architecture firm to update design plans for the proposed LYNX Red Line Commuter Rail.

The 25-mile LYNX Red Line is proposed to connect the towns of Davidson, Cornelius, Mooresville and Huntersville to Uptown Charlotte.

The contract is for up to $5,000,000 with architecture firm HDR Engineering, Inc. for planning and design services

There have been several changes in the area since the original design was complete in 2009.

This first phase of updating the design focuses on revamping the previous model and receiving community input, among other tasks, the agenda states.