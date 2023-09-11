Charlotte City Council is set to make a decision about giving $1.5 million to The West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition.

The funds will be used to support the development of Three Sisters Market, a co-op grocery store and will come from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The Market has already been granted a total of $3.25 million from Mecklenburg County and $750,000 from the 12th Congressional District’s Community Project Funding.

The West Boulevard Neighborhood Coalition is excited and thankful for the funding, according to Sharika Comfort, the organization’s executive director.

“We are very grateful to the city for their contribution and excited about the collaboration,” Comfort said. “We’re also enthused that they have been willing to support the project.”

The funding will support the brick-and-mortar construction.

Comfort says the grocery store is needed to tackle food insecurity in the West Boulevard Corridor.

“The West Boulevard Corridor has been a food desert, meaning there are no walkable grocery potions for residents within a one-mile radius,” Comfort said.

The Market will be located in the West Boulevard Corridor of Opportunity at 2901 Romare Bearden Drive.

The estimated total cost for the project is around $10 million, with $7.5 million allocated for construction and equipment, according to Charlotte City Council.

The Market is expected to break ground in 2024 and open in 2025.