Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for a male suspect who’s involved in multiple assault cases, including two sexual assaults, that occurred across Charlotte.

According to a statement from police, the suspect followed the victims in his vehicle before using a weapon to intimidate them into leaving with him

Police described the suspect as a “Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, between 5’5″ and 5’8”, with a medium build.”

He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants at the time.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a 2010, or similar year model, gray/silver Jeep.

The department has not offered any additional information on the case.

This investigation into this case is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case or the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.