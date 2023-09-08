An Allied security guard shot and killed a man following a confrontation near the Charlotte Transit Center in Uptown Friday morning.

Allied Universal is a security service that patrols throughout the city of Charlotte. Allied security guards often monitor the Charlotte Transit Center.

The incident happened shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said two Allied security guards, employed by the EpiCentre, were dispatched to the loading dock area in the 300 block of E. 4th Street regarding a “black male wearing a white shirt and urinating on the wall.”

During the struggle, the suspect, identifed as 23-year-old Kashaune Teal, drew a gun and pointed it at the guard who pushed the weapon away. The other security guard then fired his gun, killing Teal, police said.

Medics pronounced Teal dead on the scene.

He had a criminal history, which included active warrants for kidnapping,

Police have yet to announce the names of the security guards. QCity Metro reached out to Allied Universal, but received no response.

The transit center will continue operating on regular schedule, and CMPD will increase its presence in the Uptown area, police said.

“This is an unfortunate, tragic event, but the officers are out here,” Maj. J.D. Thomas told reporters at a case update briefing Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating the case to determine if the shooting was justified.

This story has been updated to include new details shared by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.