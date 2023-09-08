Two Charlotte food truck owners are set to open a modern Mexican restaurant in Uptown Charlotte.

Rolled AF is the brain child of Ashley Outlaw, owner of Nacho Average Truck and Felicia Reese, owner of 22 Street Kitchen.

Their new joint venture will be located at the Monarch Market, a new food hall set to open later this year, on 101 N. Tryon Street and will serve taquitos and burritos that feature recipes inspired by their food truck menus.

Outlaw’s Nacho Average Truck launched in 2019 and serves nachos, quesadillas and burritos, while Reese’s 22 Street Kitchen has been serving California Creole dishes since 2020.

“We wanted to do something that had a different taste,” Reese said.

Both experienced the ups and downs of being a food truck owner during the Covid-19 pandemic, and each had plans for individual expansion, but changed their minds.

After meeting at a commercial kitchen in 2022, they developed Rolled AF together.

Outlaw and Reese are still finalizing the menu, but dishes like rolled tacos topped with birria beef — a traditional Mexican meat stew with protein marinated in an adobo and spices — will be signature.

The two owners plan to continue operating their food trucks in addition to Rolled AF and said they hope for similar success.

“You don’t typically see Black females own multiple things in this industry,” Outlaw told QCity Metro. “We just feel like this collaboration is going to help elevate our businesses to the next level.”

Rolled AF is expected to be open in Nov. 2023, the owners said.

For updates, follow the restaurant’s Instagram page.