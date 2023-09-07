Ayra Starr, a Nigerian R&B and Afropop singer, headlined The Underground in Charlotte last night.

The Queen City date marked the tenth stop of of her first world tour as well as her first time headlining a show in the city.

Ayra Starr performs at The Underground in Charlotte. (QCity Metro)

Starr has released two major projects, one of which — “19 & Dangerous” — earned more than 300 million Spotify streams, making it the most streamed project of any female African artist in history.

During the show, Starr performed some of her hits, including “Away,” “Bloody Samaritan,” “Rush” and “Sability” as well as a few well-known features like Libianca’s “People” and Wizkid’s “2 Sugar.”

“This is one of my best crowds so far,” Starr said between songs, noting the energy and crowd interaction. She declared that she would definitely return to Charlotte on her next tour.

