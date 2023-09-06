The parking garage at Duke Energy has something special on its Brooklyn Village Avenue side.

Nigerian-born and Brooklyn, N.Y.-based artist Olalekan Jeyifous designed the three-dimensional piece. He consulted with former residents of the Brooklyn community, the Harvey B. Gantt Center, and civic leaders on the project.

The mural symbolizes the culture and heritage of the historic Brooklyn neighborhood and depicts two of the community’s remaining structures — Grace AME Zion Church and the Mecklenburg Investment Company Building.

Jeyifous told Duke Energy’s Illumination that the piece is meant to “illustrate a larger story about the historic arc and everyday lives of the Brooklyn community.”