A recent community-led purchase effort will help secure affordable housing at 32 homes in the West End’s Hoskins neighborhood.

The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners approved $6 million to support The West Side Community Land Trust (West Side CLT) in combatting resident displacement in the Hoskins neighborhood. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

West Side CLT is a non-profit organization created by neighbors to “organize and empower the West Charlotte community.”

The grant was approved in hopes of preserving the homes and making a generational difference in homeownership within the Hoskins neighborhood.

“The Hoskins Road community will be revitalized by this development, and we appreciate the partnership of West Side Community Land Trust,” Dena R. Diorio, Mecklenburg County Manager, said. “The Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved this grant, knowing it will make a generational difference. We are proud to support and protect our neighborhoods.”

Mecklenburg County’s ARPA grant is the largest gift West Side CLT has received from a single funding source, Charis Blackmon, executive director of West Side CLT, said.