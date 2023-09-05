Charlotte Center City Partners (CCCP) and CBI Workplace Solutions recently announced a design competition to repurpose and redesign vintage office spaces in Uptown Charlotte for up to $15,000.



Downtowns across the country have lots of vacant office space caused by the pandemic and lesser use in traditional office settings.



So far, there are a dozen vacated Uptown office buildings featured in the competition, James LaBar, Senior Vice President of Economic Development for CCCP, told QCity Metro.



“These office spaces need to be reimagined, either to a different use or modernized to future standards for the talent and companies that Charlotte is looking for in the future,” he told QCity Metro.

Proposals must be submitted by teams comprised of a property owner or building owner in Uptown, a design or development firm and a construction company.

Designs can be for residential property, office spaces and retail shops, LaBar said.

The highest-scoring submittal will receive a $15,000 prize. The next two highest-scoring submittals will receive $2,500 each.

Submissions will be accepted until November 7. Details can be found on CCCP’s website.