Three North Carolina Central University football players earned weekly awards from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for their play during a 47-21 victory over Winston-Salem State University on Saturday.

Senior quarterback Davius Richard was named the MEAC Offensive Player of the Week, junior offensive lineman Da’Quan Thomas received MEAC Offensive Lineman of the Week accolades, and senior return specialist Brandon Codrington was named MEAC Specialist of the Week.

Richard amassed 278 total offensive yards and four touchdowns against Winston-Salem State. He threw a 86-yard touchdown toss was the longest pass play by the Eagles since 2018.

Thomas graded out at 93 percent of all blocking assignments as he aided NCCU with 448 yards of total offense and five offensive touchdowns. He amassed eight pancake blocks.

Codrington returned three punts for 98 years, including an 81-yard touchdown, the fourth-longest punt return in school history and the third special teams score of his career. He also returned three kickoffs for 66 yards.