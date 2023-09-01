The historic Second Ward High School is celebrating 100 years, and alums from across the country will gather in Charlotte for a weekend of festivities.

Second Ward High School, established in 1923, was the first public school for Black students in Charlotte. It played a vital role in educating these students during segregation until its closure in 1969.

Second Ward High School National Alumni Foundation Association was founded in 1980 to preserve the school’s history. Every year since, the association has hosted an annual reunion for alumni.

Arthur Griffin, Mecklenburg County Commissioner and association president, told QCity Metro it’s important to “keep the spirit of Second Ward High School alive” by highlighting its alumni.

“To see [and] recognize classmates who’ve done phenomenal things in the world is refreshing,” the 1966 graduate told QCity Metro. “It gives you pause for what was happening during a segregated period, but also gives you encouragement in terms of what the future looks like now.”

The Second Ward High School National Alumni Foundation, Inc. kicked off the weekend with a golf tournament on Wednesday.

Friday, the celebration continues with a community fun day.

The event, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., is free to the public and will consist of interactive games and activities related to the school’s history.

The weekend will conclude with a banquet at Sheraton Hotel Charlotte on Saturday. Awards will be given to former teachers and students to recognize their work and accomplishments within the school as well as for post-graduation success.

James Coleman, a Duke University Law professor and 1965 Second Ward graduate, is the banquet’s keynote speaker.

Second Ward High has produced a number of alums like Coleman who have gone on to have successful careers, Griffin said.

“The graduates have excelled themselves around the world in every discipline you could imagine,” he said.

More than 350 people have registered for the banquet so far, Griffin said.

“We have people from the fifties, the forties,” he said. “One lady will be there who graduated in 1941. She’s 100 years old.”

A memorable reunion

In July, the Second Ward High School National Alumni Foundation, Inc. hostedTiger Day, a community event featuring historical exhibits and videos that highlighted the school’s impact and significance.

Sarah Sanders, a 1966 graduate, says she likes to keep in touch with her former classmates and fellow alums. Events like the ones happening this weekend allow her to see faces she hasn’t seen in decades.

“But I’m always attending the activities that Second Ward has, so there are [people] in there I see all the time, but there are a few in there I haven’t seen in about 50 years,” Sanders told WSOC in July.

Continuing the legacy

Grace Hoey, a 1957 graduate, has participated in nearly every Second Ward High alumni event since returning to Charlotte in 1992.

The gatherings, she said, are an opportunity for alumni to mingle and for community members to learn about the school’s history.

“Second Ward was the heart of the community,” she said. “People need to know that.”

There are potential plans to build a new Second Ward High School at the site of the former school, WFAE reported. The project was included in the latest CMS nearly $3 billion bond proposal.

Hoey said completion of the plan would be well overdue.

“It would mean that there is a promise that is now kept,” she said. “It’s owed to the Black community.