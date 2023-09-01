A local nonprofit will offer free dental, vision and medical care to patients in need.

In collaboration with Gardner-Webb University, Remote Area Medical will set up a temporary clinic Sept. 23 – 24 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1205 Northside Drive, Shelby.

Anyone with a vision prescription less than a year old can receive new glasses, but no vision exams will be performed at the clinic.

All services are free, and no ID is required. The clinic will open at 6 a.m.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.