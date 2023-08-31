Between comedy shows, major concerts and other happenings, September should be an action-packed month in the Queen City.

Legendary comedians, including Chris Tucker and Shawn Wayans, are set to venues in early September, while major music artists like Drake are headed to the city toward the end of the month.

Looking for something to do? Here’s what coming:

Concerts

9/1 – Ayra Starr (Afropop, R&B) | The Underground | Tickets $30+

9/7 – Chloe Bailey (R&B, Soul) | The Fillmore Charlotte | Tickets $37+

9/7 – Soulja Boy (Hip Hop, Rap) | The Underground | Tickets $35+

9/8 – LL COOL J: The F.O.R.C.E Live (Hip Hop, Rap) | Spectrum Center | Tickets $31+

9/12 – Lil Baby, Glorilla (Hip Hop, Rap) | Spectrum Center | Tickets $69+

9/15 – Durand Bernarr (R&B, Soul) | The Underground | Tickets $97+

9/17 – Trippie Redd (Hip Hop, Rap) | PNC Music Pavilion | Tickets $28+

9/18 – Victoria Monet (R&B, Pop) | The Fillmore | Tickets $90+

9/20 – NE-YO, Mario, Pleasure P (R&B, Soul, Pop) | The Underground | Tickets $49+

9/22 – Raphael Saadiq (R&B, Soul) | Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tickets $59+

9/22-9/23 – Drake (Hip Hop, Rap, R&B) | Spectrum Center | Tickets $281+

9/22 – Leela James (R&B, Soul) | Knight Theater | Tickets $35+

9/23 – That Mexican OT (Hip Hop, Rap) | The Underground | Tickets $25+

9/26 – NoCap (Hip Hop, Rap) | The Fillmore Charlotte | Tickets $30+

9/26 – EST GEE (Hip Hop, Rap) | The Underground | Tickets $30+

Comedy

9/1 – 9/3 -DC Young Fly | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $35+

9/3 – Tony Woods | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $20+

9/7 – Paris Sashay | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $20+

9/8 – 9/9 Shawn Wayans | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $35+

9/9 – Chris Tucker | Belk Theater | Tickets $45+

9/10 – Christian Johnson | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $20+

9/15 -9/17 – Ryan Davis | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $25+

9/24 Roy Wood Jr. | The Fillmore Charlotte | Tickets $37+

9/24 – EJ Speaks | The Comedy Zone | Tickets $25+

Other live shows, podcasts and more

9/1 Pour Minds (Live podcast, Cocktails, Pop Culture) | The Underground | Tickets $40+

9/9 The Black Guy Who Tips (Live podcast, Comedy, Pop Culture) | Knight Theater | Tickets $20+

9/21 – 9/27 CHICAGO (Musical) | Belk Theater | Tickets $25+

9/27 – 10/8 MJ (Musical, Michael Jackson) | Belk Theater | Tickets $25+