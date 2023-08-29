Harvey Gantt was a 33-year-old architect when his startup firm — Gantt Huberman Architects — won a contract to design its first church — First Baptist Church-West. Other churches would follow.

On Sunday, Aug. 27, the congregation at First Baptist-West invited Gantt to a special worship service to commemorate the design, which was recognized with a preservation grant from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

In this video interview, Gantt, now retired at age 80, met with QCity Metro to discuss the church project and his work as an architect,