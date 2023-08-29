Greg & Subrina Collier, of BayHaven Restaurant Group, announced plans for another restaurant to open this year in Charlotte’s Midtown area.

In addition to their annual BayHaven Food & Wine Festival, the restauranters currently operate two other restaurants in Charlotte, Leah & Louise at Camp North End and Uptown Yolk in South End.

According to a press release sent Tuesday, the new restaurant –called 3rd & Fernwood — is set to open by Thanksgiving. The restaurant will encompass 5,200 square feet and have both indoor and outdoor seating, plus a speakeasy — a retro-style bar usually hidden or placed outside of immediate view.

The Charlotte Business Journal reported that $500,000 in renovations are being made to the space.

3rd & Fernwood’s head chef, Cleophus Hethington, has worked in restaurants all over the world, including New York, Miami, Italy and Brazil, and will collaborate with Greg Collier to plan the resituating’s offerings.

Though the restaurant’s menu is still being finalized, Greg Colier and Hethington are “playing with the idea” of certain items.

One item they’re considering is a fried chicken thigh sandwich that will be served with hot sauce caramel, mayonnaise and house-made pickles.

Another item, grilled catfish, will be served with roasted okra gravy.

Sides include macaroni and cheese, creamed collard greens, turnips and more.

The final menu, however, will be influenced by food styles from Africa, Brazil and the Caribbean.

“We aim to delve into the foodways of the African diaspora and its connection to the American South. In doing so, we will take on a fresh but elevated perspective that acknowledges the substantial influence of the South and its culinary traditions, specifically the renowned ‘meat and three’ meals,” Greg Collier said.

The restaurant, located at 1100 Metropolitan Avenue Suite 170, will be open 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. to begin, but will eventually to extend to 8 p.m.