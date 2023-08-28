Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls football Head Coach Maurice Flowers wants to address the little things ahead of the season.

Though their last scrimmage was canceled because of a heat advisory on Saturday, Flowers used the setback to remind the team of its struggles last year and beyond.

“It’s our last week of preparations for game one. JCSU has not won an opener in more than 10 [years]. Last year, since we’ve been together, we haven’t won a road game,” Flowers said.

“That’s where the focus is.”

Why it matters: The Golden Bulls finished 2-7 in Flowers’ first season as head coach.

JCSU is predicted to finish sixth in a 12-team pool in the CIAA conference.

High expectations

JSCU sophomore wide receiver Brevin Caldwell is expected to have a big season. He was on the 2023 Watch List for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award.

Caldwell said the team has a “new culture” that will translate into success.

“Coach Flowers and the staff have done an amazing job in the locker room,” he said. “ A lot of captains have stepped up, and team morale is up high right now.”

Steve Piner, a 1990 JCSU graduate, said despite last year’s disappointing record, he looks forward to “new beginnings” this season. He said he believes year two will show better results for Flowers and the team.

“Last year was a learning curve,” he said. “Last year brings expectations.”

The Golden Bulls will prepare to take the field this season for their first opener game away on Sept. 2 against West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, W.Va.