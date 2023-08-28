A popular soul food restaurant closed its doors yesterday after 22 years in business.

La’Wan’s Soul Food Restaurant had served the Charlotte area since 2001. The family-owned business, located at 7520 S Tryon St., was known for its “homestyle family recipes” with a modern twist.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, owner La’Wan Adams attributed the decision to “unforeseen challenges” and the passing of her husband, Kenneth Adams, who died in May to stage 4 colon cancer.

“As we navigate this difficult time, we also embrace the opportunities ahead. As we embark on this new adventure, Kenneth’s legacy will always be kept alive,” she said.

“We are humbled by the memories we’ve created together and the impact we’ve had on each other’s lives. As we close this chapter, we hold onto the hope that our paths will cross again in the future,” she wrote on Instagram.

No other details have been shared about the restaurant’s closing nor the possibility of reopening, but Adams said she will continue to share updates via Instagram.

QCity Metro reached out to Adams for comment but was unable to make contact.