A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shot and killed a suspect while responding to a domestic violence call in north Charlotte Friday morning.

According to Chief Johnny Jenning in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), just after midnight, officers responded to a domestic violence call in an apartment on Roundstone Way.

When officers got there, they heard commotion and went inside.

Once inside, police say they saw a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds threatening her life, and one officer fired at the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

None of the officers were hurt, CMPD said.

“Officers have to respond to these scenes. They have no clue to what they are going to be stepping into,” Police Chief Johnny Jennings said regarding the dangers of responding to domestic violence calls.

The suspect’s name has not been released yet.

The officer who fired their gun is on paid administrative leave while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation looks into the incident.

This is the second domestic violence call that ended in a deadly police shooting this week.