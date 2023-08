Former Johnson C. Smith University track alumnus Danielle Williams is a world champion once more.

Williams won the women’s 100m hurdles final for Jamaica at the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest on Thursday.

The win comes eight years after she last claimed world victory in Beijing in 2015.

Williams’s 12.43-second win was confirmed just 0.01 ahead of Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.