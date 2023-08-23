A free health clinic will be available to uninsured food service workers beginning next week.

Pop-Up Doc, an event to help bridge the healthcare gap for those in the food industry, is hosted by local nonprofit Giving Kitchen, and private medical practice Priority Care.



At the event, participants will have access to physical exams, diabetes care, care for chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, diet consultation, depression or anxiety consultations, thyroid disorder screenings, feminization and masculinization consults and more.

The week-long event will happen from Aug. 28 through Sept. 1 at 1204 The Plaza, Suite 1.



Appointments are available starting at 9 a.m. and can be made online.