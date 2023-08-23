Developers broke ground Aug. 23 on a new affordable housing community in north Charlotte.

The Gaston at North End will replace the former Dillehay Courts Apartments with 144 units that feature one, two, and three-bedroom designs. The mixed-income complex will be available to families incomes ranging from $20, 950 to $98, 900.

INLIVAN’s nonprofit development subsidiary Horizon Development Properties Inc. unveiled the initial phase of the $34 million project with a special ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday morning.

The property was renamed in honor of community leader Darryl Gaston. According to press release sent Wednesday, Gaston was a pastor and leader part of the North End Community Coalition whose “dedication to the homeless ministry” and presence in the community made him a “community champion.”

“We have always believed this site had the potential to be a catalyst to the greater North End community,” A. Fulton Meachem, CEO of INLIVIAN said, of the project.

“As a new development, The Gaston at North End will draw others in and be the beginning of great things to come and more inclusive development in the neighborhood.”