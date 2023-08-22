Early voting begins Thursday in Mecklenburg County. During this time, voters can cast a ballot at any voting site within the county.



People may also register and vote on the same day during the early voting period. To register, the person must have proof of residence showing their current name and address. Acceptable documents include:

North Carolina driver’s license.

Other government-issued photo ID

A current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck

A current college/university photo ID paired with proof of campus residence

Voters may also update their name and address within the same county, if needed, during early voting.

Mecklenburg early voting locations

Hal Marshall Annex (618 N. College Street)

Thursday, Aug. 24 – Friday, Aug. 25 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 28 – Friday, Sep. 1 | 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sep. 5 – Friday, Sep. 8 | 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library (2412 Beatties Ford Road)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sep. 8 | 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Elon Recreation Center (11401 Ardrey Kell Road)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sep. 8 | 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Marion Diehl (2219 Tyvola Road)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sep. 8 | 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Independence Regional Center (6000 Conference Drive)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sep. 8 | 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m..

South County Regional Library (5801 Rea Road)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sep. 8 | 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

SouthPark Regional Library (7015 Carnegie Boulevard)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sep. 8 | 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Steele Creek Library (13520 Steele Creek Road)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sep. 8 | 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

University Area (9315 N. Tryon Street)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sep. 8 | 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

West Boulevard Library (2157 West Boulevard)

Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sep. 8 | 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sep. 9 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Election Day is Sept. 12, 2023.