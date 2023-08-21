The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will host a community discussion about improving the mental health of North Carolina college students this Thursday.

Why it matters: More than 3 million people in North Carolina have mental health or substance use disorders, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

N.C. State Senator Jim Burgin, N.C. State Representative Howard Penny and Campbell University leadership will hold this community discussion on August 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The town hall will be held at Campbell University, Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine, located in Levine Hall, Lecture Hall 201, 4350 US 421 South, Lillington, N.C.

A live stream of the town hall will be available on the NCDHHS YouTube Channel.