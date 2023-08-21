A man was shot and killed by police during a domestic violence call for service Sunday morning in South End

According to a video from Chief Johnny Jennings via X, formerly known as Twitter, officers responded to a domestic violence call at 327 West Tremont Avenue around 8 a.m.

While the officers were at the front door, they heard shots fired inside the apartment. They forced their way into the home, where they encountered a male subject.

Police said a struggle ensued when the officers tried to take the subject into custody. During the altercation, the subject grabbed a knife and cut one of the officers.

That officer retreated as another fired a round, perceiving the subject as a “deadly threat.”

The suspect died on the scene. The domestic violence victim and officer were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found several guns inside the apartment, WSOC reported.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the lead agency in the incident.

Per CMPD standard protocol, the officer who fired their weapon is on paid administrative leave while the investigation is underway, WSOC reported.