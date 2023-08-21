Nearly 140 people have died from drug overdoses so far this year, a 20% increase from last year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported Monday.

The department has responded to more than 1,000 overdose calls for service, police said.

“Fentanyl will kill you where you stand. All it takes is 2 milligrams, an amount that can fit on the tip of a pencil,” Captain Fischbach said.

In 2020, the rate of overdose deaths among Non-Hispanic Black residents of Mecklenburg was 16.6, or a total of 292 overdose deaths, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Approximately 60% of overdoses are people under the age of 40 years. Teens have also been victimized at an alarming rate, police said.

The department contributes to the rise in overdoses due to the drug being found in cocaine, marijuana and pills.

Approximately 29.6 kilograms of fentanyl was seized by the department. More than 84,013 suspected fentanyl pills were seized this year.“

“This stuff is incredibly dangerous and can be hiding in anything,” Fischbach said.

In the upcoming year, more than $224 million is expected to be distributed to local police departments to support additional hiring of officers, technical assistance to drug investigations and identifying and developing practices to interrupt drug trafficking, according to Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, call the national hotline at 1-800-662-4357.