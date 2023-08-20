Some questions allow for multiple answers, so points will be deducted for incorrect answers associated with those questions.

Good luck!

1

The No Labels Party has gathered enough verified signatures to be placed on future ballots in North Carolina elections, including ballots for the 2024 presidential race. From the list below, select all other political parties certified with the State Board of Elections.(Required)

2

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said it will not move forward with a proposal from Cintra to build and manage future toll lanes on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte. In what country is Cintra based?(Required)

3

Dr. Curtis Carroll is retiring from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. A native of Flint, Michigan, Carroll moved to Charlotte in 1993 and held a number of high-level jobs within CMS. From the list below, select the three high schools where he served as principal.(Required)

4

Charlotte Center City Partners announced a new initiative called the Charlotte Hub for Inclusivity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (HIIVE). The program will provide operating space and skills training to 24 small business owners in which industries?(Required)

5

After six years of planning and fundraising, officials are making final preparations to move the historic Siloam School, a dilapidated building once used to educate some of Mecklenburg County's Black children. Where will its new home be?(Required)
Founder and publisher of Qcitymetro, Glenn has worked at newspapers including the Los Angeles Times, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Wall Street Journal and The Charlotte Observer.

