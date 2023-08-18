A person was shot and killed at a gas pump after allegedly stealing from the convenience store Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

According to a statement from the department, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at the QuikTrip on Bellhaven Boulevard in northwest Charlotte.

Police said an officer was already in the area when he got the larceny call. When the suspect saw the officer, he left the QuikTrip, got in a car, and left the scene.

He fired one shot out of his car as he left, police said. The officer never fired back.

The suspect returned to the gas station and walked up to someone who was at a pump. The two got into a fight before the person at the pump pulled out a gun, shooting the larceny suspect once.

That man died at the scene, police said.

There is no word yet on if there will be charges in the case, but police took in the man at the pump, they said. Police are not looking for any other suspects.

Police said investigators are also going through surveillance video at the gas station to corroborate what happened.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.