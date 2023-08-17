Looking for something to do this weekend? As summer winds down, events in the Queen City are heating up.
On Thursday, check out a poetry slam or attend a Knights baseball game. On Friday, a new social lounge will open in Uptown. Society at 229 will be a membership-based coworking space where members will get access to exclusive social gatherings after hours.
On Saturday and Sunday, celebrate the LGBT+ community at Charlotte Pride.
If you’re looking for a weekend road trip, check out our guide to Charleston, S.C., home of the new International African American Museum.
Our Weekend Picks
Thursday
- SLAM CHARLOTTE: Join in for a slam poetry night with Emmy Award Winner, Bluz, as a host.
- Garden Nights: Guests can enjoy the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in the beautiful evening hours.
- Charlotte Knights vs. Gwinnett Stripers: Enjoy a baseball game at Truist Field.
Friday
- 30Six NoDa Block Party: This block party features live music, food trucks, local breweries and pop-up shops.
- Front Lawn Friday: Join in for an evening of rhythmic jazz and exquisite wines while dining on great food.
Saturday
- Orchestra Noir Presents: Y2K Meets 90’s Vibe: Listen to the renowned all-Black orchestra, Orchestra Noir, play classics from two decades.
- Aries Spears: New York native Aries Spears has been a regular on Fox’s sketch comedy series, “MADtv,” and performed stand-up shows around the country.
Sunday
- Brick Fest Live: View life-size LEGO sets at this weekend convention.
- Yoga on the Rooftop: Head to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture for rooftop yoga this Sunday.
Pride
- Pride Trivia Night (Thurs.): Join BOOM Charlotte’s Jelly Clarckson at Weathered Souls Brewing in South End for a night of Pride-filled festivities.
- WERQ Opening Reception (Fri): Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community through dramatic and intriguing art.
- Cupcakes for a Cause (Sat.): The Market at 7th will be sponsoring Cupcakes for a Cause, a cupcake sale to benefit the local nonprofit, PFLAG Charlotte.
- Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade (Sun.): Charlotte’s largest annual parade returns to Uptown. More than 40 floats and more than 200 contingents will make their way down a rainbow-filled Tryon Street.
Note: Events are sometimes rescheduled, changed or canceled. Check before going.
Live music in Historic West End
Summer drink of the week
A sweet and fruity drink can be a refreshing adult treat for these dog days of summer.
The CAT 5 “HURRICANE” is made with Plantation Pineapple Rum, Parrot Bay Passionfruit Rum, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, orange, pineapple, citrus, grenadine and 151 float.
For $14.50, this classic drink can be found at The Waterman Fish Bar, a seafood restaurant and oyster bar located in Southend.
Enjoy it with selected $1.50 oysters on weekdays from 2-7 p.m. during Oyster Happy Hour.