Looking for something to do this weekend? As summer winds down, events in the Queen City are heating up.

On Thursday, check out a poetry slam or attend a Knights baseball game. On Friday, a new social lounge will open in Uptown. Society at 229 will be a membership-based coworking space where members will get access to exclusive social gatherings after hours.

On Saturday and Sunday, celebrate the LGBT+ community at Charlotte Pride.

If you’re looking for a weekend road trip, check out our guide to Charleston, S.C., home of the new International African American Museum.

Our Weekend Picks

Thursday

SLAM CHARLOTTE: Join in for a slam poetry night with Emmy Award Winner, Bluz, as a host.



Garden Nights: Guests can enjoy the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in the beautiful evening hours.



Guests can enjoy the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden in the beautiful evening hours. Charlotte Knights vs. Gwinnett Stripers: Enjoy a baseball game at Truist Field.

Friday

30Six NoDa Block Party: This block party features live music, food trucks, local breweries and pop-up shops.



This block party features live music, food trucks, local breweries and pop-up shops. Front Lawn Friday: Join in for an evening of rhythmic jazz and exquisite wines while dining on great food.

Saturday

Orchestra Noir Presents: Y2K Meets 90’s Vibe: Listen to the renowned all-Black orchestra, Orchestra Noir, play classics from two decades.



Listen to the renowned all-Black orchestra, Orchestra Noir, play classics from two decades. Aries Spears: New York native Aries Spears has been a regular on Fox’s sketch comedy series, “MADtv,” and performed stand-up shows around the country.

Sunday

Brick Fest Live: View life-size LEGO sets at this weekend convention.



View life-size LEGO sets at this weekend convention. Yoga on the Rooftop: Head to the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture for rooftop yoga this Sunday.

Pride

Pride Trivia Night (Thurs.): Join BOOM Charlotte’s Jelly Clarckson at Weathered Souls Brewing in South End for a night of Pride-filled festivities.



Join BOOM Charlotte’s Jelly Clarckson at Weathered Souls Brewing in South End for a night of Pride-filled festivities. WERQ Opening Reception (Fri): Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community through dramatic and intriguing art.



Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community through dramatic and intriguing art. Cupcakes for a Cause (Sat.): The Market at 7th will be sponsoring Cupcakes for a Cause, a cupcake sale to benefit the local nonprofit, PFLAG Charlotte.



The Market at 7th will be sponsoring Cupcakes for a Cause, a cupcake sale to benefit the local nonprofit, PFLAG Charlotte. Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade (Sun.): Charlotte’s largest annual parade returns to Uptown. More than 40 floats and more than 200 contingents will make their way down a rainbow-filled Tryon Street.

Check our events calendar for more QCity happenings or to post your own event.

Note: Events are sometimes rescheduled, changed or canceled. Check before going.

Live music in Historic West End

Summer drink of the week

A sweet and fruity drink can be a refreshing adult treat for these dog days of summer.

The CAT 5 “HURRICANE” is made with Plantation Pineapple Rum, Parrot Bay Passionfruit Rum, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, orange, pineapple, citrus, grenadine and 151 float.

For $14.50, this classic drink can be found at The Waterman Fish Bar, a seafood restaurant and oyster bar located in Southend.

Enjoy it with selected $1.50 oysters on weekdays from 2-7 p.m. during Oyster Happy Hour.