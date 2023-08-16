Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested two men in connection to a robbery and sexual battery incident Friday in West Charlotte.

The suspects, Jeffery Morgan, 41, and Jeffery Morgan III, 19, are facing multiple felony charges, CMPD announced.

According to a statement from the department, a victim reported she was robbed and assaulted at gun and knife point by a pair of suspects. Officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

Police said the suspects’ vehicle failed to stop and sped away, initiating a pursuit.

The vehicle came to a stop a short time later, and the two suspects were arrested, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.