As temperatures continue to rise into the 90s, Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte and others are working together to prevent heat-related injuries.

Extreme heat – above 90 degrees with humidity for a period or more than two days – can have serious health consequences.

Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses, certain populations, such as infants and young children, people 65 years of age or older, people who are overweight and people who are physically ill, are at a higher risk, according to Dr. Chris Branner, specialty medical director for the urgent care division of Atrium Health.

Dr. Branner says populations working outside, like landscapers and athletes in training, are at extra risk of heat-related illnesses from being outdoors for extended periods of time in the heat.

Lastly, low-income and homeless populations are also at higher risk of heat-related illnesses as they are less likely to have resources such as an air conditioner, according to Dr. Branner.

Heat-related illnesses

Each heat-related illness should be treated differently.

For a heat stroke, a medical emergency, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends calling 911 immediately and do not give the person anything to drink.

For heat exhaustion, move to a cool place, put cool, wet clothes on your body or take a cool bath and sip water. Seek medical attention immediately if you are throwing up, symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour, according to the CDC.

For muscle cramps, stop physical activity and move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink and wait to return to any physical activity until the cramps subside, the CDC recommends.

For heat rashes, stay in cool, dry places and keep the rash dry. Using a powder, like baby powder, can help soothe any irritation.

Those experiencing symptoms of heat-related illnesses should seek medical care immediately.

Staying cool

Some tips for avoiding heat-related illnesses include staying cool and hydrated, taking cool showers or baths to cool down and avoiding strenuous activities.

Dr. Brenneer encourages people not at risk to get outside but to take breaks and hydrate often. He also recommends using a fan to cool down when outside.

While people must stay safe in extreme heat, pets can also suffer from heat-related illnesses.

A few ways to keep animals safe in extreme heat are to provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, leave the water in a shady area and never leave pets in parked cars.

Resources available

Roof Above, a local homeless organization, is offering its day services center, located at 945 North College Street, as a cooling station for anyone experiencing homelessness in Mecklenburg County.

The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

For people without housing needing relief from the heat, another option to cool down is to visit public spaces, including public libraries, recreation centers, senior centers and playgrounds.

Recreation and senior centers locations and hours of operation are available online.

Mecklenburg County residents 60 years and older and adults ages 18 to 59 who are disabled can also pick up a free box fan from the Department of Social Services while supplies last.

Individuals are limited to one fan per person and must bring an I.D. as well as proof of residency in Mecklenburg.

For more information about the free box fan program, call Mecklenburg County Child, Family, and Adult Services at 980-314-6800 or email mSFA-Events@MeckNC.gov.

If air conditioning is unavailable in your home, contact Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for assistance.