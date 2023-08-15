The 23-24 school year is approaching as quickly as summer is winding down.

North Carolina law requires all children in the state to receive certain immunizations.

In addition, all students entering pre-kindergarten and kindergarten must present a health assessment, or a physical exam report, by the first day of school entry.

The assessment must have been completed within 12 months before the first day of school entry.

CMS vaccine requirements are set by state law, and they vary depending on what grade your child is going into.

Here’s a list of vaccinations CMS requires to return for the 23-24 school year.

Pre-K:

4 DTP/DTaP/DT



3 Polio vaccines

1 – 4 Hib vaccines (Note: Dose number depends on vaccine type and age when vaccinated)



3 Hepatitis B vaccines

1 MMR vaccine

1 Varicella vaccine



1 – 4 Pneumococcal vaccines (Note: Dose number depends on age when vaccinated)

Grades K-4:

5 DTP/DTaP/DT/Td vaccines



4 Polio vaccines (Note: 4th dose due on or after 4th birthday as of 7/1/15)



1 – 4 Hib vaccines (Note: not required after the age of 5 yrs.)



3 Hepatitis B vaccines



2 MMR vaccines



2 Varicella vaccines



1 – 4 Pneumococcal vaccines (Note: not required after the age of 5 years. or if born before 7/1/15)

Grades 5-6:

5 DTP/DTaP/DT/Td/Tdap vaccines



4 Polio vaccines



3 Hepatitis B vaccines



2 MMR vaccines



2 Varicella vaccines

Grades 7 – 8:

5 doses of the DTP/DTaP/DT/Td/Tdap vaccine



4 doses of the Polio vaccine



3 doses of the Hepatitis B vaccine



2 doses of the MMR vaccine



2 doses of the Varicella vaccine



1 dose of the Tdap vaccine



1 does of the MCV ACWY vaccine

Grades 9 -11:

5 doses of the DTP/DTaP/DT/Td/Tdap vaccine



4 doses of the Polio vaccine



3 doses of the Hepatitis B vaccine



2 doses of the MMR vaccine



1 dose of the Varicella vaccine



1 dose of the Tdap vaccine



1 dose of the MCV ACWY vaccine

Grade 12:

5 doses of the DTP/DTaP/DT/Td/Tdap vaccine



4 doses of the Polio vaccine



3 doses of the Hepatitis B vaccine



2 doses of the MMR vaccine



1 dose of the Varicella vaccine



1 dose of the Tdap vaccine



2 doses of the MCV ACWY vaccine

Immunization clinics

In addition to your pediatrician’s office, immunizations can be obtained at the following locations:

Mecklenburg County is offering a back-to-school immunization clinic on August 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. located at 2845 Beatties Ford Road. Appointments are required; call 704-336-6500 to schedule. Make sure to bring your child’s vaccination record.



Mecklenburg County also offers an immunization clinic at three locations: 2845 Beatties Ford Road, 249 Billingsley Road, and 3205 Freedom Drive. To make an appointment, 704-336-6500. The clinic is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Novant Health Community Care Cruiser offers free vaccinations for he uninsured youth in the greater Charlotte area. To schedule an appointment, call 844-644-3578 or visit their online appointment scheduler.