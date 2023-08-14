Clinton College is expanding its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) opportunities through a new nursing program and cyber security program.

The new programs are expected to attract more students to the school and support diversifying the STEM field

“We are really excited about the way the college is going,” Lester McCorn, the President of Clinton College, said.

Black people have been underrepresented in STEM fields since 2016, according to data released by Pew Research Center, only making up about 9% of the industry’s workforce.

Clinton College leaders said the new programs can help fill in industry gaps and create more pathways for students.

“HBCUs put out amazing talent and we want our students to contribute to both fields, ”McCorn said.

“We are now in a very high-tech society and we want to expose our students to different opportunities.”

McCorn told QCity Metro African Americans have historically shied away from entering STEM fields due to the lack of opportunities available to them, or from fear they won’t excel.

He said the school is working to remove those barriers and help support students by encouraging students to challenge themselves to new career fields and connecting them with “highly qualified” teachers.

McCorn said ultimately the plan is for students to positively impact communities locally and nationally.

“This is historic for Clinton College,” Toneyce Randolph, vice president of the college’s academic services, said.

Randolph said they’re also offering incentives and scholarships for students who qualify for the new programs.

“We provide scholarships to our students because we know finances are a huge deal when it comes to being able to pay for college,” Randolph said.

She says qualifications for the scholarship depends on eligibility and will be on a first come first served basis.

Other requirements:

Must be a freshman

Be admitted to Clinton College

Completed and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Have a 2.75 or above GPA

Enroll in a minimum of 12 hours at Clinton College each semester

Actively pursue a degree in Cybersecurity at Clinton College

Write a 250 word essay (minimally) describing why you are interested in Cybersecurity at Clinton College and stating what career plans you have for your future.

The first five students who are accepted this fall will receive an tuition award of $30,000.

Randolph told QCity Metro the school would also grant $20,000 toward tuition to the first five students who are accepted in fall of 2024.

The final round of scholarships, $10,000, will be given to the first five students who qualify in fall of 2025.

“The impact will be huge,” Randolph said. “It will bring notoriety to the institution and increase diversity in the STEM fields.”

Clinton College has open enrollment, and anyone interested in applying can visit their website here.