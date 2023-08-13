1.

Nearly 200 inmates held on federal charges in Mecklenburg County jails will be transferred to other facilities. Why?(Required)

2.

Studio 229 on Brevard, an events space in Uptown Charlotte, is set for a major rebrand. What will be its new focus?(Required)

3.

In his preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers, rookie quarterback Bryce Young participated in 11 plays over three drives in Saturday's 27-0 loss to the New York Jets. What was his completion rate?(Required)

4.

Mecklenburg health officials report a rise in Covid-19 cases, with hospitals reporting a rise in emergency room visits relating to the virus. What is the name of the new Covid variant?(Required)

5.

Chris Rey, the newly appointed president of Barber-Scotia College, tells QCity Metro the 156-year-old HBCU can be saved. How many students were enrolled there last spring?(Required)

Founder and publisher of Qcitymetro, Glenn has worked at newspapers including the Los Angeles Times, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Wall Street Journal and The Charlotte Observer.

