For many busy adults, getting in the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables can be challenging.

But juicing can be an alternative and delicious way to get part of your daily serving of fruits and vegetables in.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, most adults should consume around two cups of fruit and between two and three cups of vegetables daily as part of a healthy eating pattern.

“The liquid that comes out of the [juiced] fruit is actually very nutritious,” Tricia Azra, a sports nutritionist at Atrium Health said. “It contains a lot of antioxidants.”

Azra recommends between half and one cup of freshly squeezed juice a day to boost nutrients.

Juicing is also an easy way to hydrate and get an extra dose of potassium in.

In addition to juice, Azra also recommends eating a recommended serving of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“I wouldn’t necessarily use [juicing] as a replacement for whole, fresh fruits,” Azra said. “I would use it as an occasional way [to get extra nutrients in].”

Juicing can be particularly helpful for people with gastrointestinal issues or on low-fiber diets as well as easy nutrition for children and picky eaters.

Azra also told QCity Metro that because of the sugar content, juicing might not be the best solution for everyone.

“Juice is a very simple sugar,” Azra said. “There is a concern with certain conditions.”

Some conditions include diabetes, where juicing could spike blood sugars without medication, or kidney disease.

Before adding juicing to any diet, Azra recommends checking with your doctor first.

After that, get more fresh vegetables and fruit in your diet; you can check out these local, Black-owned juice bars in Charlotte.

Hip Hop Smoothies: Hip Hop Smoothies began as a mobile unit in 2018 that has now expanded to three locations including Uptown, the eastside and the westside of Charlotte. Each location has varying hours of operation. Locations serve up frozen smoothies and craft-roasted coffee. One flavor on the menu is the “Turn Down for What,” which features Original Red Bull, strawberries, mangos and peaches.

Photo credit: Hip Hop Smoothies.

Juicin’ Juice Bar: Juicin’ Juice Bar offers acai bowls, smoothies, juices and cleanse programs. Juicin’ Juice Bar is located at 5818 Highland Shoppes Drive, Unit C-3. This juice bar is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Photo credit: Juicin’ Juice Bar.