Beyonce’ became the first Black woman to headline a show at Bank of America on Aug. 9 when the RENAISSANCE World Tour stopped in Charlotte. The three-hour show brought first-time concertgoers, loyal “BeyHive” fans and thousands of others to the popular Queen City venue.

Here’s what it was like:

The opening visuals for the concert featured images of Beyonce’ on a huge jumboscreen. Fans reported have “great views” from all over the stadium.

Taylor Campbell posed for a photo in Uptown shortly before making her way to the concert. Though she previously attended another date of the tour, Campbell said “couldn’t fathom” not attending the Charlotte show and bought her ticket the same day.

Cardea Blue posed for a with a sign she made before the show started. She traveled from Germany, where she lives with her husband and two sons, back to her hometown for the Charlotte RENAISSANCE stop.

Beyonce’ performs alongside dancers during the show.

Malik Gaston, an N.C.-native said this was his seventh time seeing Beyonce’ live. He told QCity Metro he left the concert feeling “super inspired” and proud of who he is as a gay Black man. “Beyonce’s send of inclusivity for my community is empowering especially at a time like this where several lawmakers are attempting to take away various LGBTQ+ rights.” He said the concert created a safe space for people like him and he was “grateful” to experience it.

Ashley Creft bought her ticket shortly before the show began and scored great floor seats. The first-time-solo-concertgoer even had enough time to grab a drink before Beyonce’ hit the stage.

This was Raven Byrd’s first time seeing Beyonce’ live and it was an unforgettable experience. Byrd took a photo before making her way to Bank of America Stadium.

Emily Simpson, who posed at a venue before heading to the show, told QCity Metro it was her first time seeing Beyonce’ in concert and “[Beyonce’] did not disappoint.”

Ashley McCorkle (right) and a friend pose inside Bank of America in anticipation of the show to begin. On Facebook, McCorkle wrote “[Beyonce] ate and left no crumbs. The mic was ON.”

Alicia Tetteh (left) attended the show with a friend and posed for a quick photo during intermission.

Blue Ivy Carter performed alongside her mother and left the crowd chanting her name by the time she left she stage.

Checkout our video recap of the some of the night’s fashions leading up to show.