A Vibe Called Fresh x JCSU Homecoming, October 2022. (Daija Peeler/QCity Metro)

Thursday

    George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic: The influential 81-year-old bandleader and singer-songwriter along with Parliament-Funkadelic will be joined by Los Angeles ska-funk outfit Fishbone, New Orleans funk group Dumpstaphunk, and legendary bassist and singer-songwriter George Porter Jr. Music at the Met: Enjoy live music from artist Chad Andrew Harris at this free event. Friday
  • Ali Siddiq: During his six years of incarceration, Ali Siddiq cultivated the art of entertaining through comedy by sharing his funny stories and opinions with his fellow inmates. Toosii: Naujour Tour: New York-born, Raleigh-raised rapper-singer Toosii will hit the road this summer, performing at The Fillmore

  • Saturday

    • Check our events calendar for more QCity happenings or to post your own event.Note: Events are sometimes rescheduled, changed or canceled. Check before going.

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *