Studio 229 on Brevard is set for a major rebrand. The space will become Society 229, a social club for business professionals in Charlotte.

Society 229 is a membership-based coworking space where members can work, network during the day and access exclusive social gatherings in the evenings.

The concept pays homage to The Lodge, a social club that existed in the historic Brooklyn neighborhood in the early 1900s. The Lodge was located in the same building that now houses Studio 229.

Black leaders and professionals often gathered at The Lodge to discuss community issues, and now, Society 229 will continue the legacy, co-owner Monique Douglas said.

“We want to carry on the heritage and that story [of The Lodge] with the same concept of like-minded people coming together for the greater good of the community,” she told QCity Metro.

The space will be in addition to the Brooklyn Collective, an art gallery in the same building.

A steady evolution

Douglas said she and her husband, Kevin, discussed the idea of a social club during the pandemic.

Studio 229 was initially a photography studio when its doors opened in 2020, and quickly became an live entertainment and music venue as a way to keep business running, Douglas said.

As Covid restrictions eased, the venue business model remained. It was after researching the neighborhood’s history that they learned about The Lodge.

“We feel like Charlotte is ready for this type of a concept,” Douglas said. “[We are] excited for us to be able to offer a place where mature individuals can come out, they can feel safe as they enjoy entertainment and socialize with each other.”

Membership at Society 229

There are four membership options:

Community Membership: For $35 a month, patrons can untilize the space for co-working.

For $35 a month, patrons can untilize the space for co-working. Platinum Membership: This package is offered to individuals at $100 per month and couples at $175 per month. Platinum members get early ticket access to events and can show up 30 minutes early.

Founding Membership: Patrons pay an annual membership of $2,500 and receive the same perks as platinum members. Founding member names will be engraved in a permanent wall installation at the space.

Corporate Membership: This package costs an annual fee of $10,000, but is negotiable based on the needs of the corporation. This type of membership is primarily for local corporations who don’t have a permanent office space and/or have traveling team members that need a working space while in town.

The co-working space is available to members from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Members will also have access to an exclusive happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The happy hour will spotlight local vocalists, musicians and poets. Some nights will feature live jazz bands, DJs or house music.

On the third Thursday of each month, Society 229 will host exclusive events for platinum members and above, Douglas said.

Douglas plans they also plan to implement a Sunday Jazz Brunch in the near future.

The grand opening of the space will be on August 18 at Studio 229 on Brevard.

“Heritage, community and harmony,” she said. “The intent of the social club is to bring those things together.”